Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Altice USA makes up about 2.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altice USA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Altice USA by 190.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,721. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

