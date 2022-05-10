Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Krispy Kreme accounts for approximately 1.3% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Krispy Kreme as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,561,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNUT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,755. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

