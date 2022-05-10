Timelo Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,667 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kohl’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 50,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,226. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

