Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 65.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,516. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

