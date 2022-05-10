Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 201,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,000. PulteGroup comprises approximately 6.2% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. 82,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

