TOKPIE (TKP) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,857.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $8,857.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001255 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.