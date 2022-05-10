Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,417,922. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $71.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

