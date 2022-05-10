Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

COOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Traeger has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $24,729,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

