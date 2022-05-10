Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at Morgan Stanley

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.30) target price (up from GBX 266 ($3.28)) on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

About Trainline (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

