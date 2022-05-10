TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.09. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.15.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

