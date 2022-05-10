TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.15.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

