TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $27.25 on Tuesday, hitting $572.94. 1,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $637.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.92. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $540.28 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

