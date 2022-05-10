Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.67). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.41% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period.

TVTX stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 1,427,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.72.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.