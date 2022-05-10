Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.67). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.41% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period.

TVTX stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 1,427,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.72.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.