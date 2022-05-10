Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

TSE:TMQ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.16. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,093. The firm has a market cap of C$168.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

