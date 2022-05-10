Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$11.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

