Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$11.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.
Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)
