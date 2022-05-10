TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.61

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in TrueBlue by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TrueBlue by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,279,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

