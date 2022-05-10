Truist Financial Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $95.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 157.31% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

