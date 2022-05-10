Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $88,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,447. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

