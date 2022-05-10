TrustSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,088.79 or 0.99991645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00106478 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

