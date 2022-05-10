Tsfg LLC Acquires New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 276,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

