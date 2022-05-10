Tsfg LLC Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,007,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

