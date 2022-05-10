Tsfg LLC Takes $75,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 59,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

