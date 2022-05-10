TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. TTEC has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

