Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

TUWOY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 77 ($0.95) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,919. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

