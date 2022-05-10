Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 11.4%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.09. 25,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 577,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

