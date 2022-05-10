Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

TWST stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.20. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

