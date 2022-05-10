Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

