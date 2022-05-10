U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 494,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

