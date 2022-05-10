UBS Group Boosts Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 305

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 305 ($3.76) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.42) to GBX 301 ($3.71) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.20.

MNGPF opened at $3.14 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

