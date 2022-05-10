UBS Group Boosts Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 305

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 305 ($3.76) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.42) to GBX 301 ($3.71) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.20.

MNGPF opened at $3.14 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.