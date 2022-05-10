UBS Group Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 180

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.40) to GBX 228 ($2.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $2.76 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

