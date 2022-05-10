UBS Group Cuts Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target to €67.00

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €68.50 ($72.11) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.00 ($61.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Moncler has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

