UEX (TSE:UEX) Trading 5.7% Higher

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 265,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,458,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.33 million and a PE ratio of -26.50.
