UEX (TSE:UEX) Trading 5.7% Higher

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 265,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,458,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.33 million and a PE ratio of -26.50.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

