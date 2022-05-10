UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UGI. TheStreet cut UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in UGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

