UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.57

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 49903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in UiPath by 84.1% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UiPath by 68.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

