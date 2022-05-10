UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on May 27th

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.06) on Tuesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a one year low of GBX 71.60 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76.

In related news, insider Fionnuala Hogan purchased 26,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £19,917.32 ($24,555.94).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

