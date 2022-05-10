Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

