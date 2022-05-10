UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Lowered to €14.60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.50 ($16.32) to €14.60 ($15.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.53) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.53) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

