Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $432,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.60. 3,845,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,990. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

