United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 141,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 16.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 120.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

