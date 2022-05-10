United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $72,999,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.01. 158,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,122. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.22 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

