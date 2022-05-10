Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.95

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $661.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

