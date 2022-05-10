Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.95

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,949,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,028.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

