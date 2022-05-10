Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.38

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 37186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Upwork by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

