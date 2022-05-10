Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.38

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 37186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

