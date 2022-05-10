USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and $61.69 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00521308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.33 or 2.01760839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.37 or 0.07492739 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

