UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.81 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

Shares of USER stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised UserTesting from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 702,977 shares of company stock worth $6,246,326 in the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

