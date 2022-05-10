Vai (VAI) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and $1.32 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00522206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.01 or 2.01619536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.