Validity (VAL) Trading 20% Lower This Week

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $249,991.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00007514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002676 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,572,386 coins and its circulating supply is 4,569,645 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

