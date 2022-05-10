Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.12

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 11500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

