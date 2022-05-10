Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64-3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.07-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 3,510,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,219. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.